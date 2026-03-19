Right in the middle of the season! Pep Guardiola is apparently planning to take a break between two important matches

So far, Guardiola has not had the opportunity to give serious thought to his future due to the packed fixture list. Instead, his focus has been on finding solutions to his team’s inconsistent performances. He will now have around two weeks between the final against the Gunners and the subsequent FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool

Following a season without a trophy and no major changes to the squad, things are not going well for City at the moment either, which is why speculation about a possible departure in the summer has recently increased significantly. "Everyone wants to sack me," said Guardiola after the 2-1 home defeat in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against his bogey team Real Madrid. "One day I’ll come here and say: ‘Bye bye, everyone’. The future will be bright. We’ll be back next season. When I retire in ten years’ time, I’ll always be City."