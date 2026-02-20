Goal.com
Panama v Mexico - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez, Armando González headline Mexico’s national team roster to face Iceland

The Mexico National Team announced its official roster for the friendly match against Iceland, which will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Estadio Corregidora in the city of Querétaro. Once again, Chivas is the club contributing the most players to the squad, with seven representatives. The players selected by head coach Javier Aguirre must report starting Sunday.

  • Panama v Mexico - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Former USMNT players on the roster

    Among the call-ups are Mexican-Americans Brian Gutiérrez, a former Chicago Fire player now with Chivas, who decided to represent Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, and Richard Ledezma, who had previously played for the USMNT but recently chose to represent Mexico. Efraín Álvarez, also of Chivas and formerly of LA Galaxy, was also included by Javier Aguirre.

  • Panama v Mexico - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'Vasco' continues evaluating players

    The match against Iceland is part of the national team’s preparation schedule and will allow the coaching staff to evaluate players from various Liga MX clubs. Because it's not an official FIFA international window, the coaching staff couldn't call up players who compete outside of Mexico. So, the roster is made up exclusively of Liga MX players.

  • Chivas v America - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Chivas lead the way in call-ups

    Chivas contributed the most players to this roster with seven: Raúl Rangel, Richard Ledezma, Diego Campillo, Brian Gutiérrez, Efraín Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado and Armando González. América and Toluca rostered four players each.

  • Chivas v America - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Mexico's roster

    Goalkeepers
    Luis Ángel Malagón (América)
    Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
    Carlos Acevedo (Santos)

    Defenders
    Richard Ledezma (Chivas)
    Jesús Garza (Tigres)
    Víctor Guzmán (Rayados)
    Israel Reyes (América)
    Everardo López (Toluca)
    Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
    Diego Campillo (Chivas)

    Midfielders
    Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
    Erick Sánchez (América)
    Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
    Denzell García (FC Juárez)
    Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
    Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)
    Alexis Gutiérrez (América)

    Forwards
    Efraín Álvarez (Chivas)
    Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
    Guillermo Martínez (Pumas)
    Armando González (Chivas)

