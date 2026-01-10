Revealed: Why Marc Guehi could still win the FA Cup despite Macclesfield upset amid links with Arsenal and Man City

Previously, players that had appeared in an earlier round of an English cup competition would be ineligible to play for a new club during the same season.

The previous version of the rule read: "A Player shall only play for one Club in the Competition during the same season."

However, this has been amended by the following addition: "save that a Player that has played for one Club in the Qualifying Competition and/or the Competition Proper may play for a maximum of one other Club in the Competition Proper (but may only play for a maximum of one Club in any given round of the Competition)."

In essence, a player can now represent another club in the same competition, as long as it is not in the same round. With FA Cup replays scrapped last season, the only real opportunity for that situation to arise would be a player switching between clubs in the two-legged semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The rule should allow loan players to appear for lower league outfits, before representing their parent club in later rounds of the competitions, but it could also benefit high profile transfer targets like Guehi too.