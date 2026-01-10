Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Marc Guehi could still win the FA Cup despite Macclesfield upset amid links with Arsenal and Man City
FA changes rules on eligibility for transferred players
Previously, players that had appeared in an earlier round of an English cup competition would be ineligible to play for a new club during the same season.
The previous version of the rule read: "A Player shall only play for one Club in the Competition during the same season."
However, this has been amended by the following addition: "save that a Player that has played for one Club in the Qualifying Competition and/or the Competition Proper may play for a maximum of one other Club in the Competition Proper (but may only play for a maximum of one Club in any given round of the Competition)."
In essence, a player can now represent another club in the same competition, as long as it is not in the same round. With FA Cup replays scrapped last season, the only real opportunity for that situation to arise would be a player switching between clubs in the two-legged semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The rule should allow loan players to appear for lower league outfits, before representing their parent club in later rounds of the competitions, but it could also benefit high profile transfer targets like Guehi too.
- AFP
Guehi linked with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool
While Guehi will undoubtedly be licking his wounds after Palace's FA Cup defence ended at the first hurdle, against a team 117 positions below them in the league pyramid, he may take some solace in the knowledge he can again win the competition should he leave the club this window.
The England centre back has been linked with a move to Manchester City, with the club reported to have increased their interest in the player after a slew of injuries at the back for Pep Guardiola's side. Arsenal are also prepared to enter the race for his signature, despite boasting a bevvy of centre back options. Liverpool have long been linked with the former Chelsea defender, as their £35m approach was blocked by Palace chairman Steve Parish at the last moment in the summer. The Reds, alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are believed to prefer a transfer at the end of the season, when they could acquire Guehi for no transfer fee as he enters the last six months of his contract at Selhurst Park.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Players to appear for multiple clubs in English cup competitions this season
A number of players have already benefitted from the change to the FA's rules. City's latest recruit Antoine Semenyo will be able to appear in the club's Carabao Cup semi final against Newcastle, despite turning out for Bournemouth in the competition earlier in the season.
Chelsea were caught out by the amended law, opting to leave Marc Guiu out of their third round tie against Lincoln City, after the Spaniard featured for Sunderland in the second round prior to his loan spell on Wearside being cut short. He would eventually appear for the Blues in their quarter final appearance against Cardiff City.
There have been several notable examples of players missing out on cup success thanks to the previous rule. Martin Dubravka was 'cup tied', missing out on appearing in Newcastle's Carabao Cup final in 2023 thanks to a loan spell with Manchester United earlier in the competition. The Red Devils would eventually beat the Magpies in the final, giving Dubravka a winners' medal thanks to his appearance in their cup winning run.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Guehi?
Guehi has been at the centre of transfer speculation for the best part of a year already; this added wrinkle will have little impact on his eventual move. He will have to be part of an inquest at Crystal Palace after their embarrassing defeat. To his credit, the England defender fronted up to that from the off, heading over to speak with angry Eagles fans in the immediate aftermath of their 2-1 loss to the Silkmen.
Advertisement