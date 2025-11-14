AFP
Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe has suddenly been removed from France squad as captain returns to Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe sent back home by France amid discomfort
France confirmed an abrupt change to their squad when Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Kone were all released before the final World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan. Kone is suspended, Camavinga has a hamstring strain, and Mbappe has been dealing with recurring inflammation in his right ankle.
The problem resurfaced after France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, a night in which Mbappe scored twice and reached the 400-goal milestone. Despite completing the match, he felt renewed discomfort the next morning. After consultations between the France Football Federation (FFF) and Madrid, the decision was made to withdraw him from the trip to Baku and send him back to Spain for further assessment.
The FFF made the situation clear in its communication: Mbappe was not fit to continue and required additional medical evaluation in Madrid to determine the extent of the inflammation and prevent escalation ahead of a demanding club schedule.
What reoccurring issue is Mbappe facing?
Mbappe’s ankle issue is not new. He missed France’s second October fixture with the same inflammation and has been managing flare-ups for several weeks. Although he played the full match against Ukraine, the symptoms intensified afterwards, prompting concern among both Deschamps’ staff and Madrid’s medical team.
Despite the sudden nature of his departure, the FFF insists there is no major injury, only recurring irritation that increases with workload. Madrid, preparing for league and Champions League commitments after the break, preferred to examine him immediately.
Los Blancos expect Mbappe to be available after the break, barring any new findings. El Desmarque in Spain reports that there are no signs of a serious issue but further tests are expected.
Chance for Ekitike to step up
With Mbappe out, the window opens for Hugo Ekitike, who has impressed each time he has featured for France since his senior debut in September this year. His contribution against Ukraine on Thursday with a goal, an assist, and a shot against the post in just 23 minutes further strengthened his case for more responsibility under Deschamps.
Ekitike has made five appearances since his August call-up and continues to build momentum both with France and Liverpool. Sunday’s qualifier offers him another chance to make a statement in Mbappe’s absence.
Camavinga, meanwhile, is also returning to Madrid after a week without training due to left-hamstring discomfort. Deschamps had already brought in Khephren Thuram as cover, and the FFF confirmed Camavinga was not fit for either match. Madrid expect him to return in time for their La Liga match against Elche on November 23. As per sources, both Camavinga and Mbappe are expected to be fit for Madrid immediately after the break.
What's ahead for France and Madrid?
France will finish their qualifying campaign without Mbappe, but with their place in the 2026 World Cup already secured by topping the group with 13 points, the situation is manageable. Deschamps will use the Azerbaijan match to rotate, evaluate depth and give opportunities to players who have shown progress, including Ekitike and Thuram.
For Los Blancos, the timing is sensitive but not alarming. Mbappe remains their leading scorer and the top scorer in La Liga this season, while Camavinga has become increasingly influential under Xabi Alonso. Both are central to Madrid’s plans as the club prepares for a dense calendar of league and European fixtures.
Medical updates from Spain indicate that neither player is carrying a serious injury. Mbappe will not undergo extensive testing unless symptoms worsen. Their return, alongside recovering teammate Thibaut Courtois puts Madrid in a strong position when they resume their season.
