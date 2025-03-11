Revealed: When construction of Man Utd's new £2bn 'Wembley of the North' will be completed as Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlines desire to create 'world’s greatest football stadium'
Manchester United unveiled official plan of their new stadium as Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed his desire to build 'world’s greatest football stadium'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United to build 'greatest football stadium'
- Planning to complete construction by 2030
- Announced official plan for new stadium on Tuesday