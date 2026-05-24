Revealed: Two conditions that AC Milan must meet in order for Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric to agree contract extension at 40 years of age

The second major condition is the continuation of Allegri as head coach. The relationship between the tactician and Modric has developed into a strong mutual appreciation over the course of the season, and the player's desire to stay is intrinsically linked to working under the same manager. The coach has greatly appreciated his willingness to embrace new tactical responsibilities without complaint. In fact, the bond between them runs so deep that the midfielder has been mentioned as a potential future member of the coaching staff once he decides to hang up his boots. Ultimately, these two conditions are deeply intertwined, as securing European football will likely guarantee the manager keeps his job anyway.