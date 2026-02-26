Revealed: The secret penalty clause stopping Victor Osimhen returning to Serie A from Galatasaray as Napoli ensure striker can't join domestic rivals after €75m transfer

Despite these legal and financial complications, Osimhen has done little to hide his admiration for the Turin giants and their current manager, Luciano Spalletti. Speaking ahead of a recent Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium, the striker admitted that playing at Juve would be "a privilege," especially to reunite with the coach who brought out his best during Napoli's historic Scudetto-winning campaign. Detailing the intensity of their bond, Osimhen noted that Spalletti "cared so much that he slept at the training ground," before declaring that he feels he is in debt to the manager. This deep respect was evident when Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal against Juventus at the stadium, a clear nod to his former and potentially future boss. Furthermore, the 26-year-old recently sparked a social media frenzy by posting a photo with Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, writing that he felt "lucky to have seen one of the best of all time."