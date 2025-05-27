Revealed: Ruben Amorim told Alejandro Garnacho he'd 'better pray' he can find a new club in BRUTAL takedown in front of Man Utd team-mates as winger is effectively kicked OUT of Red Devils squad
Ruben Amorim told Alejandro Garnacho to "pray" that he can find a new club in a public dressing down in front of the entire Manchester United squad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Garnacho being forced out
- Amorim brutally dresses him down
- Garnacho seeking new club