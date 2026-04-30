Revealed: In-demand Premier League manager emerges as 'strongest candidate' to rival Michael Carrick for Man Utd job

Iraola has emerged as the strongest candidate to rival Michael Carrick for the job as Man Utd’s next permanent head coach, according to The Telegraph. United have remained adamant they will run a full process in their search and speak to other managers, despite the growing expectation that Carrick will be appointed once Champions League qualification is secured. Even so, it would still be a surprise if Carrick is not eventually given the position, having turned United around following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in early January.

However, United have been wary of a repeat of 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was promoted from temporary to permanent amid a clamour for him to get the job. United will talk to other candidates and Iraola is strongly admired by the club with the work he has done at Bournemouth and - in particular - his coaching and attacking style of play. There is a sense that he would fit into what United are trying to do under their new sporting structure led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.