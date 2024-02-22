Revealed: Neymar sent ex-Barcelona team-mate Dani Alves €150,000 to assist in defence of sexual assault charges leading to former right-back receiving lenient four-year sentence
Neymar reportedly aided former Barcelona team-mate Dani Alves in his sexual assault case by sending him €150,000 (£129,000/$164,000) for court fees.
- Dani Alves involved in sexual assault case
- Found guilty and sentenced to four years
- Neymar helped to pay courts fine