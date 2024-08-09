Mateo Kovacic 2024Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Revealed: Pep Guardiola's teaching Mateo Kovacic to become another Rodri at Manchester City



Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is studying videos to help improve his defensive positioning under Pep Guardiola.

  • Kovacic looking to improve defensive game
  • Guardiola hoping to use him as Rodri cover
  • Croatian studying videos to learn
