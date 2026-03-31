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Revealed: Man Utd will face major Andre Onana issue if Michael Carrick guides club back into Champions League
Champions League return triggers wage hike
Manchester United are facing a dilemma over the future of Andre Onana, sources have told ESPN, with the goalkeeper's wages set to spike if they qualify for Europe.
Onana joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in a season-long loan deal in September, a move that was facilitated, in part, by a significant reduction in Onana's wage at United after missing out on European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.
But with Michael Carrick's team third in the Premier League table and on course to reach the Champions League, Onana's salary is set to return to its original level.
Sources have told ESPN that there are concerns at United that the increase will make it more difficult to generate interest in the 29-year-old over the summer, as the club looks to balance the books while potentially moving him on.
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The financial burden of a permanent exit
The lack of an obligation or option to make the move to Trabzonspor permanent means the Cameroon international is set to return to Old Trafford this summer. This leaves the club facing the possibility of paying a portion of Onana's salary if they want to negotiate another move, either permanently or on loan. Onana still has two years left on the contract he signed when he arrived from Inter Milan in 2023.
It is a complicated situation for the recruitment team, who are aware that a higher salary makes the player less attractive to prospective buyers in Europe or Turkey.
Should United fail to find a suitor willing to cover the full wage packet, they may be forced to subsidise his earnings elsewhere, further impacting their summer transfer budget.
Onana determined to fight for Old Trafford spot
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his standing at the club, the goalkeeper is not ready to give up on his Premier League career. Sources close to Onana have told ESPN that his preference is to re-join the United squad for pre-season training and fight for his place.
Onana's representatives are expecting talks with the club before the end of May to clarify his role under Carrick.
The former Ajax man believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and wants the opportunity to prove his worth during the summer friendlies. However, the hierarchy may have different plans as they look to streamline the squad and manage a wage bill that could balloon following a successful domestic campaign.
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Lammens secures the number one jersey
United, however, have been delighted with the form of Senne Lammens since his arrival from Royal Antwerp and expect the Belgian to continue as No.1 next season.
This preference for Lammens further complicates Onana's desire for a comeback, as the club is already looking at reshuffling the supporting cast in the goalkeeping department rather than reinstating the loanee.