Revealed: Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure left Liverpool staff in tears due to ‘complete and utter shock’ - and announcement video was Reds boss’ idea

Soham Mukherjee
Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolGetty
Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier League

Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure reportedly left some of Liverpool's staff in tears, after the announcement on Friday which was the German's idea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp made shock exit announcement
  • Only a chosen few were aware
  • Staff brought to tears on learning his decision

Editors' Picks