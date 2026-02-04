Revealed: How Ruben Amorim 'helped' Man City with plan to assist Pep Guardiola due to ex-Man Utd boss' relationship with Etihad Stadium chief

Begiristain hand-picked Viana as his sucessor at the Etihad Stadium and the two worked together for six months before the Portuguese took over the job, according to BBC Sport. Viana's close relationship with Amorim is said to have been one of the reasons he was able to settle so quickly in Manchester, with the pair and their wives known to be good friends. Begiristain and Viana worked closely together on several transfers during that time, bringing the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush to the Etihad Stadium. Viana then took over the job once Begiristain stepped down and has gone on to secure more top talent for the Cityzens, playing a key role in the capture of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20m.

Viana spoke about his delight after sealing the transfer, telling the club's media: "It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City. I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve. He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join. Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt."

