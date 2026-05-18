Revealed: Harry Kane demanding same salary as Jamal Musiala in Bayern Munich contract extension talks

The Three Lions captain has become the focal point of the Bavarians' long-term planning, and while a return to the Premier League was once the narrative, Kane is now focused on staying at the Allianz Arena. However, a significant sticking point in negotiations has emerged regarding the 32-year-old's future earnings. Reports from Kicker suggest that the financial terms will likely hinge on the club’s wage structure, with Kane demanding a salary that matches Musiala's exorbitant annual pay.

It is widely believed that Kane will not accept a package lower than that of the German international, especially considering the interest from the Saudi Pro League, where he could potentially earn double his current wage. Despite the financial complexities, Bayern remain optimistic about reaching an agreement, as they currently hold the strongest cards in the negotiation. The club's priority is to secure their talisman, who has seamlessly integrated into life in Munich both on and off the pitch.







