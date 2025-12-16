Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Dayot Upamecano's massive salary request as release clause demand proves major stumbling block in Bayern Munich contract negotiations
Contract talks drag on between Bayern and Upamecano
Upamecano's future has become the dominant topic of conversation in Munich as the Bundesliga champions fight to tie down one of their most crucial assets. The 27-year-old centre-back, who has evolved into an indispensable figure under head coach Vincent Kompany, sees his current deal expire in the summer of 2026. However, negotiations have reportedly stalled over a series of ambitious demands from the player's representatives, most notably the inclusion of a release clause that would allow him to depart for a fixed fee in the future.
According to reports from TZ, the negotiations have entered a "very hot phase," but the path to an agreement is far from straightforward. While Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl remains publicly optimistic, privately the club is grappling with a financial package that could shatter their existing wage structure for defensive players.
- Getty Images Sport
The €65 million stumbling block
The crux of the standoff appears to be a specific demand for an exit route. Upamecano’s camp is reportedly pushing for a release clause set at €65 million, which would become active in the second year of the new contract. For Bayern, a club that historically resists granting such clauses to its top stars, this represents a major point of friction.
While a fee of €65m for a defender approaching his 30s might seem substantial on paper, the club’s hierarchy is wary of losing control over the player's destiny. The fear is that such a clause would effectively put the power in the hands of rival European superpowers, stripping Bayern of their ability to negotiate freely should a club like Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain come calling in the future.
The financial demands do not end there. The report indicates that Upamecano is seeking a base salary of €16m per season, with an additional €2m achievable through performance-related bonuses. This package would place him in the upper echelon of the club's earners, a status his camp believes is justified given his performances over the last 18 months.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A 'mega-package' signing fee
Perhaps most eye-watering for the Bayern board is the alleged request for a colossal signing-on fee. It is understood that Upamecano’s representatives are using recent contract extensions as a benchmark, specifically citing the deals given to Alphonso Davies and summer arrival Jonathan Tah.
A report from Bild suggests the requested "signing fee" could be over €20m, a figure that has caused alarm within the Bayern boardroom. The logic from Upamecano's side is clear: if he were to leave on a free transfer in 2026, he would command a similar bonus from his new club. By renewing now, he expects Bayern to match that market reality. However, for the club to pay such a fee and agree to a release clause would represent a significant capitulation to player power.
- Getty Images Sport
Eberl's 'eye of the needle'
Despite the mounting tension, Max Eberl has refused to panic in public. Speaking after Bayern’s recent 2-2 draw with Mainz, the sporting director attempted to downplay the talk of ultimatums and threats.
"I am very confident, and I have said that here several times already," Eberl told reporters. "We have discussed contract extensions together over weeks and months. It is our strong wish to keep him."
However, he did admit that the window of opportunity is narrowing, using a curious metaphor to describe the situation. "This eye of the needle is getting smaller, and then he has to go through that eye of the needle," Eberl remarked. "My wish would be that he goes through it and not past it."
The clock is certainly ticking. From January 1, 2026, Upamecano will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs. Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, ready to pounce if Bayern fail to find a compromise.
Should the "eye of the needle" prove too small for an agreement, Bayern are already making contingency plans. Reports suggest that Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund has been identified as the primary target should Upamecano depart.
The German international has been a standout performer for Dortmund but faces his own contract uncertainties. A move for Schlotterbeck would be controversial given the historic rivalry between the two clubs, but it would fit Bayern’s strategy of recruiting top domestic talent. Another name circulating in Munich is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, though a January move for the Englishman is considered unlikely unless negotiations with Upamecano collapse completely in the coming weeks.
Advertisement