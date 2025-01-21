Naomi Girma USWNT 2024Getty Images
Celia Balf

Report: San Diego Wave and Chelsea are finalizing record $1.1M transfer for USWNT center back Naomi Girma

N. GirmaChelsea FC WomenSan Diego Wave FCUSAWomen's football

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to terms with San Diego Wave to sign USWNT star Naomi Girma in a record transfer

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • San Diego, Chelsea FC reportedly finalizing record transfer
  • Girma considered among best defenders in the world
  • Has been with San Diego since 2022