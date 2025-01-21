Report: San Diego Wave and Chelsea are finalizing record $1.1M transfer for USWNT center back Naomi Girma

Getty ImagesCelia BalfReport: San Diego Wave and Chelsea are finalizing record $1.1M transfer for USWNT center back Naomi GirmaN. GirmaChelsea FC WomenSan Diego Wave FCUSAWomen's footballChelsea have reportedly agreed to terms with San Diego Wave to sign USWNT star Naomi Girma in a record transferArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSan Diego, Chelsea FC reportedly finalizing record transferGirma considered among best defenders in the worldHas been with San Diego since 2022