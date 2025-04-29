This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Report: Paul Pogba focused on return to Europe, aims for 2026 World Cup roster spot amid reported interest from MLS side D.C. United, and suitors in Italy, Spain

TransfersP. PogbaDC UnitedMajor League SoccerFrance

The 32-year-old free agent is reportedly prioritizing a return to Europe, amid reported interest from MLS side D.C. United

  • Pogba reportedly focused on return to Europe
  • Midfielder has held talks with MLS side D.C. United
  • Wants to return to Les Bleus at 2026 FIFA World Cup
