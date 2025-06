This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Report: Cruz Azul's Alexis Gutiérrez set to join Club América ahead of Apertura 2025 Liga MX A. Gutierrez Cruz Azul CF America Las Águilas are expected to pay around $6.7 million for the attacking midfielder Gutiérrez played 20 games in this season (Clausura 2025 and Champions Cup)

Has 103 Liga MX appearances, all with Cruz Azul

Has 103 Liga MX appearances, all with Cruz Azul

Will sign a three-year contract with an option for a fourth