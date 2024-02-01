Released! Arsenal back-up goalkeeper leaves on free transfer 'by mutual agreement' after making just one Premier League appearance for Gunners

Released! Arsenal back-up goalkeeper leaves on free transfer 'by mutual agreement' after making just one Premier League appearance for GunnersPeter McVitieGettyArsenalRunar Alex RunarssonTransfersPremier LeagueArsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson by mutual agreement following his return from a loan spell at Cardiff.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGoalkeeper joined Arsenal in 2020Released after return from CardiffSet to join Copenhagen on free transfer