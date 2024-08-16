Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Reece James offers promising fitness update as Chelsea right-back bids to return from injury nightmare

ChelseaReece JamesPremier League

Chelsea star Reece James has given an encouraging update about his fitness as the full-back continues his recovery from injury.

  • Chelsea star James struggling with hamstring injury
  • Captain plagued by fitness issues in recent years
  • Is back on the training pitch ahead of new season
