FC Bayern München v GNK Dinamo - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Another record for Harry Kane! Striker beats Wayne Rooney's impressive Champions League landmark as he bags brace for Bayern Munich

H. KaneBayern MunichW. RooneyBayern Munich vs Dinamo ZagrebChampions LeagueDinamo Zagreb

Harry Kane achieved yet another milestone as he scored a brace for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

  • Kane scores 50th Bayern Munich goal
  • Equals Rooney's Champions League goals tally
  • Bayern took a 3-0 lead over Dinamo Zagreb
