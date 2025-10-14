Rebel United: How Rachid Mekhloufi gave up one World Cup – and earned two nationalities

The FLN pulled out all the stops: It was no longer just soldiers who were required to fight, but also footballers – at least symbolically. Their idea was to use an Algerian national team in exile to promote independence. FLN co-founder Ahmed Ben Bella knew only too well about the power of football, having once played for Marseille himself.

In 1958, a total of 33 players of Algerian origin were under contract in Ligue 1. Organiser Mohamed Boumezra approached them on a secret mission with the question: Are you prepared to end your career in France to tour the world with an FLN selection? Many said yes, including the two most famous: Zitouni and Mekhloufi.

"It was a continuation of the struggle of the Algerians who lived under French colonial rule. It was the most effective way to show that there was a war going on in Algeria. Due to censorship in the French media, the world did not know what was happening in our country. Our action, our departure from France, showed that there was indeed a movement and that war was raging," Mekhloufi recalled decades later in an interview with GOAL, explaining his motivation for joining the FLN team.

The players' secret departure was planned for April 13 and 14, but there were complications. Mekhloufi, of all people, injured himself in what would likely to be his last game for Saint-Etienne and had to spend a night in hospital. Still in his pyjamas, he was picked up the next day and taken with three colleagues to the French-Swiss border. Instead of asking critical questions, the border police only asked for one thing: autographs.

However, it didn't take long for suspicions to arise in France. "Nine Algerian footballers missing," read the headline in L'Equipe on April 15. Hacene Chabri and Mohamed Maouche, meanwhile, were arrested on departure and were only able to leave France at a much later date. Meanwhile, their team-mates gradually arrives at the meeting point in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, where the provisional Algerian government was based.