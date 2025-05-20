Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Real reason Erling Haaland gave FA Cup final penalty to Omar Marmoush revealed after Crystal Palace hero Daniel Munoz sent warning to Man City's star striker

Erling HaalandO. MarmoushFA CupManchester CityCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityD. Munoz

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz has revealed the reason for Erling Haaland handing an FA Cup final penalty to Manchester City colleague Omar Marmoush.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Why Haaland handed over penalty to Marmoush revealed
  • Marmoush missed the spot-kick
  • Palace defender had warned Haaland
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches