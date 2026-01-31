Real Madrid's untouchables? Alvaro Arbeloa reveals the FIVE superstars he always wants on the pitch

Arbeloa has insisted that he wants to play as many of his star players together as often as possible, with the new coach identifying five of his players as key figures in the squad. The club’s big name forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are two of the players who have played every minute of the previous four games, with Arbeloa seeking to balance the two left-sided forwards in his front-line.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde represent mainstays in the side. The Englishman has become one of the best players in the world in the Spanish capital and Arbeloa is determined to make the most of the attacking midfielder’s talents. Similarly, Valverde’s versatility and the engine he offers makes him an integral member of the Blancos line-up.

Arbeloa, a former defender himself, is still yet to find a settled backline. Yet, he sees Thibaut Courtois as his undisputed number one in-between the sticks. The Belgian is unlikely to find his spot under jeopardy unless he were to pick up an injury or suffer a dramatic dip in form.