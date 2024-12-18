'Well deserved!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior receives special 'keep flying' message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after scooping The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior received a special "keep flying" message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius named FIFA best player of the year

Led Real Madrid to La Liga & Champions League double

Neymar hailed his compatriot in heartfelt message Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱