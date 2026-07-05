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Real Madrid confirm €20m signing of Denzel Dumfries - with Trent Alexander-Arnold facing fresh competition in bid to fill the Blancos’ right-back berth
Real Madrid strengthen at right-back
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Dumfries from Inter after reaching an agreement with the Serie A club. In an official statement, Los Blancos announced that the Netherlands international has signed a four-year contract running until June 30, 2030.
The 30-year-old arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of €20 million (£21.6m/$29.1m), as per The Athletic. Inter chose to sell the defender as he entered the final stages of his contract. His arrival also adds another experienced option at right-back, where Madrid already has Alexander-Arnold.
Real Madrid confirm the agreement
Real Madrid announced the transfer through an official club statement after finalising an agreement with Inter. The club said: "Real Madrid C.F. and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030."
Experienced defender strengthens Madrid squad
Following the expiry of Dani Carvajal's contract, Alexander-Arnold had been the only recognised senior right-back in the squad. Dumfries now arrives to provide competition and depth in the position.
Dumfries leaves Inter after five productive seasons in which he established himself as one of Europe's most consistent wing-backs. He made 207 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists while helping the Nerazzurri win two Serie A titles.
Although his final campaign was disrupted by ankle surgery, the 30-year-old still featured 28 times and scored five goals. His arrival gives Madrid another experienced option on the right side of defence.
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Madrid continues to strengthen team
Dumfries is the latest arrival in an active summer for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have also strengthened other areas of the squad, with Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella joining Mourinho's squad.
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