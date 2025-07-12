Real Madrid ready to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as Xabi Alonso plots rebuild
Real Madrid suffered a massive defeat during their Club World Cup semifinal to Paris Saint-Germain, a match that not only confirmed their struggles on the pitch but also amplified tensions within the squad as internal discord between the two biggest names, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., became evident. According to Sport, Xabi Alonso will now choose between the two superstars, with the odds favouring the Frenchman.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid in crisis after PSG humbling
- Alonso to make tough calls to fix the situation
- Likely to favour Mbappe over Vinicius