Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: Jude Bellingham, keep your mouth shut! Englishman's hugely controversial red card proves costly as Los Blancos drop valuable points in La Liga title race

A sending off hurt Carlo Ancelotti's side as they battled for an awkward draw that will give Atletico Madrid hope

Real Madrid dropped crucial points in the title race on Saturday, a controversial red card shown to Jude Bellingham forcing them to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw with Osasuna. Bellingham was shown his marching orders for an apparent comment made to the referee in a chippy contest, forcing Los Blancos to play 50 minutes with 10 men. And although they had their chances, they were made to settle for a draw.

Madrid were firmly in control early on. There was a real zip to los Blancos' play, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr buzzing around while Bellingham orchestrated below them. Mbappe grabbed the opener after 15 minutes. Federico Valverde created it, pinging a fine cross to the near post, which the Frenchman flicked home after cutting across his man. But things changed swiftly. A series of hard fouls on Mbappe incensed the Madrid bench, and Carlo Ancelotti was booked. The game got worse shortly before the half when Bellingham was shown a straight red for a series of remarks made towards the referee.

The second saw Osasuna take control. They equalised on the hour mark when veteran striker Ante Budimir converted from the spot after an Eduardo Camavinga tackle - which only further angered the Madrid bench. Los Blancos made things happen on the break, though. Vinicius was denied of a wonder-goal by a fine clearance. Luka Modric blasted over from close range. Mbappe had one last chance in stoppage time - which the goalkeeper equaled with a fine stop. An Atletico Madrid win later in the day could see them seize the top spot. Title race on.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from El Sadar...