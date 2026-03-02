Goal.com
Real Madrid player ratings vs. Getafe: Los Blancos miss Kylian Mbappe! Vinicius Jr & Gonzalo stumble in injured star's absence as Alvaro Arbeloa's men lose ground in La Liga title race

Real Madrid lost for the second game in a row and were lacking in the final third in a 1-0 defeat to lowly Getafe. With Kylian Mbappe sidelined due to a knee injury, Los Blancos looked void of ideas. They conceded a remarkable goal in the first half, and didn't create enough in the second to deserve any more than a disappointing home defeat to a scrappy Getafe side.

Madrid found themselves in control for much of the first half. Vinicius, as per usual, was their main outlet. He had a few chances, but none quite came off, with veteran goalkeeper David Soria making a duo of good stops. Arda Guler, too, had a good look after a fine piece of skill, only to be denied by Soria from a tight angle. 

And Getafe capitalised with their one real chance of the half. The ball fell to Martin Satriano on the edge of the box, and the Uruguayan volleyed home from distance - very much against the run of play, yet perhaps deserved for their defensive resilience. 

Madrid were much improved after the break, but were met by fierce Getafe resistance. Los Blancos probed and prodded for 45 minutes. Toni Rudiger nodded just wide. Franco Mastantuono drew saves from Soria. Vinicius never stopped running. Alvaro Arbeloa made five outfield substitutions, and by the end of it all was made to rue the chances that weren't converted. Madrid are now four points behind Barca - and left looking for answers. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Had a couple of saves to make. Could do nothing about the goal.

    Trent Alexander Arnold (5/10):

    Rather struggled throughout. Getafe disrupted the rhythm of the game and his only real impact was a smart goal line clearance. 

    Antonio Rudiger (5/10):

    Missed a sitter in the second half. Didn't have loads to do otherwise. 

    David Alaba (6/10):

    Won his headers and looked to shuttle the ball forward. 

    Alvaro Carreras (5/10):

    Shielded for Vinicius well, and circulated the ball. Didn't make man runs, though. 

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchoaumeni (7/10):

    Covered plenty of ground, put out fires, and was Madrid's best midfielder on the night. 

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    Full of industry but lacking in quality. Played the ball sideways a lot.

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    A smart save away from a wonder goal. Limited impact otherwise. 

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    A tough one from the youngster. Called on to produce in a gritty battle, and looked overwhelmed by the occasion, at times.

    Attack

    Gonzalo Garcia (7/10):

    Held up the ball well, linked up with Vinicius. Does all of the dirty work and deserves more credit. 

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    A bit mixed. Ran at his man relentlessly, denied a few times in the first half. His impact was limited in the second.

    Subs & Manager

    Dani Carvajal (5/10):

    Fresh legs for a struggling Trent. 

    Dean Huijsen (5/10):

    Missed a late chance to win it. 

    Rodrygo (5/10):

    Full of energy but lacking in sharpness. Didn't connect with Vinicius as needed. 

    Franco Mastantuono (3/10):

    Missed two chances and was then sent off. 

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (4/10):

    A miserable one. Getafe are tough, but Madrid should be winning these ones. Barca can now pull away... 

