Mbappe Vini GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs. Arsenal: Where are you, Vini Jr? Blancos brilliant Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe go missing as kings of Europe crumble at the Emirates

Player ratingsK. MbappeVinicius JuniorReal MadridFEATURESArsenal vs Real MadridArsenalChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti's side were hammered in the first leg of their Champions League tie, and face a massive deficit ahead of next week

Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe went missing for Real Madrid to mark a miserable evening in England, as Los Blancos were battered, 3-0, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final with Arsenal.

A testy first half gave way to an open second, the Gunners bagging three times to leave Madrid facing a massive deficit heading into next week's second leg.

Arsenal had the majority of the possession in the early goings, and looked dangerous through Bukayo Saka. The Englishman teased David Alaba - a surprise starter at left-back - but the Gunners lacked final product. Madrid, for their part, looked occasionally dangerous on the break, Mbappe forcing a duo of smart stops out of David Raya. Thibaut Courtois, too, played his part, parrying away a Declan Rice header on the stroke of half time.

Article continues below

The Gunners opened the scoring just shy of the hour mark, Rice smashing in a free-kick from 30 yards out. It should have been two soon after, but a double save from Courtois denied him. The big Belgian couldn't do it a second time, though, and was left sprawling as Rice whipped in a wonderful second free-kick of the night. Arsenal made it three with 15 minutes remaining, Mikel Merino providing a tidy finish from the top of the box.

Madrid, meanwhile, had little to offer. Vinicius looked a shadow of his usual self going forward, and Los Blancos failed to create on the counter. Surely, there will be a Madrid response next week. But they have left it all to do for themselves.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Emirates...

Next matches