Real Madrid player ratings vs AC Milan: Kylian Mbappe has another Champions League night to forget while Lucas Vazquez and dreadful Blancos defence capitulate to Christian Pulisic-inspired Rossoneri

The defending European champions turned in a dire performance to lose their second game of the league phase

Real Madrid's defensive frailties were exposed once again, while their high-powered attack went quiet as AC Milan ran out 3-1 winners over the Champions League holders in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti's side fell victim to three well-worked goals, and could never really get anything going in the final third. Kylian Mbappe, in particular, cut a frustrated figure as his partnership with Vinicius Jr continued to run in place.

Milan enjoyed the brighter start, and were good value for their opener. Christian Pulisic set it up, providing an inch-perfect corner that Malick Thiaw headed home.

Madrid almost responded immediately, with Mbappe bursting through on goal, but Mike Maignan denied him with one of his nine saves on the night. Vinicius did, however, equalise on 23 minutes, converting from the spot after Emerson Royal recklessly brought his fellow Brazilian down in the box. Milan scored again shortly before half time, though, as Alvaro Morata turned home from close-range after Andriy Lunin parried Rafael Leao's snapshot.

Madrid offered more attacking intent in the second half, but they left themselves frighteningly open on the break, and Milan capitalised. Leao was at the centre of it all, torching Lucas Vazquez before finding a wide open Tijjani Reijnders for a 3-1 lead. Los Blancos might have worked their way back into the game when Antonio Rudiger unleashed a fine strike into the bottom corner, but a tight VAR decision saw his goal ruled out for offside.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...