Real Madrid player ratings vs Alaves: Kylian Mbappe, what on earth are you doing?! Superstar's stupid red card doesn't prove costly as Eduardo Camavinga keeps Blancos on Barcelona's tail

Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up three points in a chaotic contest despite playing for over half of the game with 10 men

Kylian Mbappe was sent off for a horrific challenge, but Eduardo Camavinga spared his blushes as Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win from an ugly game at struggling Alaves. Los Blancos never really convinced - and played over 50 minutes with 10 men - yet still managed to pull out a win.

Madrid never quite established control early on, and looked vulnerable almost immediately. Despite that, Raul Asencio thought he had given the visitors the lead when he met a corner at the far post, but the referee adjudged that he had pushed his man to reach Rodrygo's cross. Camavinga soon broke the deadlock, however, as he evaded a defender before whipping a shot into the far corner from outside the box.

Carlo Ancelotti's side should have cruised thereafter, but Mbappe's horrific challenge - a two-footed stamp on Antonio Blanco - handed the momentum back to the home side.

Still, Alaves never quite capitalised, as while Carlos Vicente offered some attacking ideas off the right, Madrid were otherwise relatively untroubled. The hosts then made it harder on themselves midway through the second half when Manuel Sanchez clipped Vinicius Jr as he ran through on goal - leaving the referee no choice but to show hand him his marching orders.

Madrid could have put the game away for good multiple times as the clock ran down; Jude Bellingham saw a shot well denied, Brahim Diaz came close and Vinicius caused problems, but a second goal never came. Still, Alaves lacked the kind of cutting edge necessary to pull level and amid all of the chaos, Madrid are still in La Liga's title race, remaining four points behind leaders Barcelona.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Mendizorroza...