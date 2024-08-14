Real Madrid penalty taker: Carlo Ancelotti gives update with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior all vying to take spot kicks
Carlo Ancelotti has given an update on who will be Real Madrid's designated penalty taker this season, with Kylian Mbappe in the frame for the role.
- Ancelotti to decide Real's penalty taker
- Mbappe, Bellingham and Vincius Jr. are in contention
- Los Blancos take on Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup