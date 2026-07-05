Real Madrid receive blunt Michael Olise transfer message from Bayern Munich & France defender Dayot Upamecano as rumours of record-breaking €223m deal rage

Former France striker Louis Saha also addressed the speculation in an interview with GOAL, admitting the reported figures are extraordinary while praising Olise's rapid rise.

"It's absolutely crazy numbers," Saha admitted. "But I do think that he deserves those kind of accolades and debates, because what the boy has done in the space of one to two years, it's unbelievable.

"You have to remember, he was like playing for Crystal Palace and I don't think that people have really understood that type of talent. And this is a beautiful story as well, because someone who could be said to be nonchalant, not caring, not loving maybe football the way we do, has shut every mouth in this world and said, ‘listen, when you do it in your own identity, you can do amazing things’. And now people are chasing him like crazy. It's beautiful."