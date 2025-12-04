Real Madrid legend David Beckham joins forces with current Blancos stars Jude Bellingham & Trent Alexander-Arnold to drop new throwback gunmetal adidas Predator Mania

The Predator Mania for 2025, which is delivered in ‘Gunmetal’ grey, is said to blend “early-2000s nostalgia with modern construction”. The colourway itself is steeped in history. Beckham sported it during his early days in Madrid - with a striking combination of siler, white and an "unmistakable red tongue” allowing him to stand out from the crowd.

Said boot is considered to have been “one of the most photogenic of its time” and adidas are reviving it with “care.” The modern Predator “once again features a steely, metal-optic sheen that reads as both polished and aggressive, contrasted sharply by crisp white Three Stripes”. Adidas also point out how “the fold-over tongue, a visual trademark of the Mania series, returns in vivid red leather with embroidered adidas detailing, completing a look that defined a generation of playmakers”.

