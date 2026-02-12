Real Madrid hit by fresh Kylian Mbappe injury blow as knee problems continue ahead of Real Sociedad test

Mbappe has been notably absent from the first-team group, having now spent two consecutive days working away from his teammates, confined to the gym rather than participating in tactical drills on the grass. The news has sent shockwaves through the fan base, especially given the high-stakes nature of the upcoming fixture list.

According to Sport, the forward is struggling with persistent discomfort in his left knee. While the club has yet to release an official medical report detailing a specific tear or strain, his inability to train just 48 hours before a match suggests that the situation is being treated with significant concern. For a player whose game relies so heavily on explosive movement and pace, any issue with the knee joint is naturally met with extreme caution by the medical staff. Arbeloa, who is looking to maintain pressure at the top of the table, now has a major selection headache as he prepares for one of the most difficult home games of the season.