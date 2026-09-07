'I made a lot of history' - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe targets Ballon d'Or after World Cup Golden Shoe triumph

Mbappe has never been one to shy away from high expectations, and the Madrid forward is now leaning into the buzz surrounding his chances of winning a first career Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman’s confidence is backed by a staggering statistical resume from the summer’s tournament. Despite France finishing fourth, Mbappe secured the Golden Boot with 10 goals, taking his career total in the competition to 22. This feat officially made him the World Cup's all-time top scorer, a record that has significantly boosted his standing in the eyes of the public.

"Of course I made a lot of history this summer in the most important competition in sport, but we'll see. I have the feeling that it's a good year for that, but there's still a long time to go and people are free to vote for whoever they think is the best player in the world," Mbappe stated.