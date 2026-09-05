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Real Madrid injury crisis deepens as Marc Cucurella becomes major doubt for Inter Milan Champions League clash
Cucurella suffers blow in Real Madrid defeat
Madrid experienced a double setback during their recent encounter against Real Betis. In addition to condemning the team to their first defeat of the campaign, the match saw full-back Cucurella forced off in the closing stages. The Spanish left-back has recently established himself as Mourinho's primary choice in defence, displacing Alvaro Carreras from the starting line-up. His late withdrawal leaves his availability uncertain for the upcoming European schedule.
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Mourinho confirms substitution due to cramps
Speaking after the final whistle, Mourinho clarified the reasoning behind replacing his starting full-back late in the match. The manager confirmed that the decision was taken purely as a precautionary measure following physical fatigue.
"Carreras coming on for Cucurella due to cramps," Mourinho explained to reporters following the defeat.
While the issue is not believed to be serious, recovering in time for mid-week action remains a delicate challenge, as per Mundo Deportivo. The recent World Cup winner now faces a tight turnaround before Madrid return to competitive action.
Injury list grows ahead of crucial European clash
Cucurella could potentially add to an expanding list of absentees for Mourinho. Los Blancos are already contending with significant selection issues across their squad as key players remain sidelined.
Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Endrick are currently nursing injuries. However, the coaching staff remain hopeful that Tchouameni or Rodrygo might recover in time to feature. To compound matters, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, and Eduardo Camavinga are all unavailable through suspension. These combined absences leave Mourinho with severely restricted options across multiple positions.
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Madrid turn focus to Inter Milan showdown
Madrid are scheduled to return to the training pitch on Sunday to begin preparations for their Champions League opener. They face Inter Milan on Tuesday in what has become a high-stakes encounter.
Following their initial domestic defeat, securing a positive outcome against European pedigree opposition is now of vital importance. Mourinho will monitor Cucurella's condition closely during upcoming training sessions before making his final squad selection. Should Cucurella fail to recover in time, Carreras stands ready to step into the starting XI for Tuesday's pivotal clash.
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