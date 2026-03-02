Real Madrid suffer triple blow as Franco Mastantuono earns bizarre red card and two other stars suspended after costly Getafe defeat

The encounter against Getafe ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for Madrid, marking a deeply frustrating night at the Santiago Bernabeu. The loss keeps Los Blancos frozen at 60 points in La Liga, sitting four points behind their fierce rivals Barcelona. With only 12 rounds remaining in the competition, this setback has significantly increased the difficulty of their mission to secure the league championship.

Despite the high stakes and the disappointing result, the late stages of the game were surprisingly subdued. However, that unexpected tranquility was shattered in the 95th minute during a Getafe attack when a controversial refereeing decision sparked an unforeseen and costly disciplinary disaster.