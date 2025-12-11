Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid are 'fighting' for Xabi Alonso! Thibaut Courtois defends under-fire coach after Man City defeat as goalkeeper pledges 'wholehearted' support amid rough spell
Madrid beaten again on home soil
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu was tense on Wednesday night as Real Madrid suffered their second home defeat in the space of just three days. After falling to a 2-0 domestic loss against Celta Vigo over the weekend, the Spanish giants were beaten 2-1 by City in Europe, a result that has increased the scrutiny on manager Alonso.
Goals from Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland overturned Rodrygo's opener to hand victory to the Premier League side in the league phase encounter. The final whistle was met with frustration from sections of the home support, but Thibaut Courtois stepped forward in the mixed zone to offer a defiant message regarding the dressing room's relationship with their head coach.
Courtois 'fighting to change this dynamic'
Speaking to reporters after the match, Courtois rejected any suggestion that the players had lost faith in Alonso’s methods or that the squad was fractured. The goalkeeper emphasised that the performance against Pep Guardiola's side, despite the adverse result, was evidence of their commitment to the manager.
"I think today we showed that we are a united team, that we support the coach and that we are all fighting to change this dynamic," Courtois declared.
Madrid have managed just two wins in their last eight matches across all competitions, a streak that has seen them slip to second in La Liga and seventh in the Champions League table. The defeat to City was particularly stinging as it marked back-to-back losses at the Bernabeu, a rarity for the 15-time European champions.
The match itself saw Madrid start brightly, with Rodrygo ending his long drought to put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes. However, City responded quickly through O'Reilly, before Haaland converted a penalty just before half-time after Antonio Rudiger was adjudged to have fouled the Norwegian striker.
Understanding the Bernabeu's anger
Courtois also addressed the reaction from the stands. The goalkeeper acknowledged the frustration of the supporters following the recent dip in form, while defending the effort the team put in against a high-calibre opponent.
"I understand the anger after a run of matches like this, but I think we reacted on the pitch, we did everything possible and we lost against a very good rival," the Belgian explained.
Courtois pointed to the quality of the opposition as a factor in the result. City, who sit fourth in the Champions League standings on 13 points, controlled significant portions of the game. Despite the defeat, Courtois felt the team "reacted" well during the contest, creating chances in the second half as they searched for an equaliser that ultimately did not come. The goalkeeper himself was called into action to make a double save to keep the score at 2-1, denying City a third goal that would have killed the game off earlier.
When asked directly about the future of the manager and the squad's stance, Courtois offered an unequivocal pledge of loyalty to Alonso.
"Everyone here will support the coach with all our heart," Courtois stated.
This public backing comes at a critical time for Alonso, who took charge earlier in the year. The defeat leaves Madrid on 12 points in the Champions League league phase, still inside the top eight automatic qualification spots but with a reduced margin for error heading into the final fixtures against Monaco and Benfica in January.
The squad situation has been complicated by fitness issues, with Kylian Mbappe remaining on the bench throughout the match due to a knee concern, forcing Alonso to rely on a front line of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia.
Focus shifts to Alaves
Madrid return to La Liga action immediately with a trip to face Alaves on Sunday. For Courtois, this fixture is the priority to arrest the slide and restore confidence within the camp.
"It is by winning on Sunday that we will change this dynamic," he added.
The goalkeeper made it clear that the team must translate their internal unity into victories on the pitch. Real Madrid currently trail league leaders Barcelona by four points in the domestic table. The trip to the Mendizorrotza Stadium offers an immediate opportunity to respond to the defeats against Celta and City. A win would stabilise the situation before the winter break, while another negative result would further extend the difficult run Courtois referred to. The focus now turns solely to Sunday as the squad attempts to turn their "wholehearted" support into three points.
