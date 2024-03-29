'Real Madrid for him next' - Liverpool fans left in pure disbelief as in-demand Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso snubs Reds AND Bayern Munich
Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen prompted a range of reaction on social media, with some Liverpool fans left dejected at the news.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso announces he will stay at Leverkusen
- News comes as blow to Liverpool and Bayern
- Fans react as search for Klopp successor continues