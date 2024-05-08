'Leave with his head held high' - Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe labelled PSG's greatest ever player as Thierry Henry insists he shouldn't be judged on Champions League failure
Thierry Henry says Kylian Mbappe is Paris Saint-Germain's greatest ever player and that he should leave the club with his "head held high".
- PSG knocked out of Champions League
- Mbappe set for summer transfer exit
- Henry insists UCL failure shouldn't tarnish his legacy