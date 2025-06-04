Good news for Real Madrid in Alvaro Carreras pursuit as Benfica close in on replacement but Spanish giants are reluctant to match €50m demand for ex-Man Utd full-back
Real Madrid's hopes of signing full-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica received a boost as the Portuguese side agreed to sign his replacement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carreras' return to Spain gaining momentum
- Benfica find replacement in Dahl
- Madrid aim to finalise deal before Club World Cup