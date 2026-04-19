Rayan Cherki is coming for Arsenal! Devilish playmaker is Man City's greatest weapon against Mikel Arteta's plan to shut up shop in title showdown

And it should be pointed out that even Guardiola has both admitted and demonstrated his unease at some of Cherki’s most audacious acts.

He shook his head when Cherki juggled the ball during the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, the ultimate act of showboating, and he urged the player to take a leaf out of Lionel Messi’s book and keep things simple after his splendid rabona assist against Sunderland.

But recently the playmaker has been so good and so crucial in City’s pursuit of Arsenal that Guardiola has concluded it is best to let Cherki be Cherki.

Before facing Chelsea last week the coach said: "Rayan is a special, special player. He is a little bit of a free soul. I am a manager who likes control, we know this. So sometimes, on the touchline, it is so, so tough to watch. My heart... pff.

"He gets the ball, he starts the tricks, and my instinct is to shout, 'Rayan, please, play simple!' But if I tell him against Chelsea, 'Stop this,' I destroy the player. I take away his incredible quality. What he did against Arsenal, against Liverpool… exceptional. Unbelievable.

"So, I want to see it again. If he feels it, he does it. Go out, express yourself, have fun, and show the world how good you are."