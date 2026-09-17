Unstoppable Raphinha hits hat-trick and reveals the secret behind Barcelona's incredible winning streak!

Speaking to the club's media after the match, Raphinha admitted he is never fully satisfied with his form and always seeks areas to elevate his game. The forward also noted how comfortable he feels operating in a central role when the collective unit functions smoothly.

"It's always important to think you need to improve in some area. I'm never going to tell you I'm doing well or that I'm at my best; I always try to improve everything I can. I can certainly give more to the team than I'm currently giving. I'm happy with the goals and the victory, which is the most important thing," Raphinha stated.



