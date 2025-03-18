Raphinha salary: How much does Barcelona star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

How much does Brazilian winger Raphinha earn playing for Barcelona?

Former Leeds forward Raphinha made his big-money move to Barcelona in 2022. The Brazilian arrived at the club under Xavi to strengthen the squad alongside Robert Lewandowski in the same transfer window.

Despite a shaky start in his first season, Raphinha has managed to establish himself as a fan favorite at the club and his recent performances in crucial games have elevated his stature to the top.

Along with being a key player for the Catalan side, Raphinha is also one of the highest earners at the club, but but exactly how much does the Brazilian earn at Barca?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross