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Ranocchia: "I turned down Juventus out of loyalty to Inter; Bastoni hasn’t killed anyone"

The former Inter defender reveals some behind-the-scenes transfer news about Juventus.

Andrea Ranocchia reveals some behind-the-scenes transfer news. The former Inter defender said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: “Antonio Conte wanted to reunite the central defensive partnership of myself and Bonucci at Juventus, but I turned down the Bianconeri because I’d formed a special bond with Inter. I stayed in Milan and went through a tough patch, but I’ve practically forgotten the whole Icardi affair. The issue of the captain’s armband never weighed too heavily on me; back then there was so much confusion that you couldn’t focus on such matters. We were going through a period of total upheaval: we changed manager, then president, then ownership, and it wasn’t easy to perform well in such a context.”

"My revival in the Nerazzurri colours came via a loan spell at Hull City in the Premier League, which gave me a break from Italian football at a time when it was truly exasperating. I returned feeling rejuvenated, but during pre-season training a fan insulted me from the stands. Spalletti stood up for me, and from there a new chapter began; I regained my confidence and then won the Scudetto with Conte. I’d waited over a decade for it; winning it was incredible and filled me with pride.”

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    "No teammate is in a position to judge Bastoni, let alone someone watching from their sofa. The incident with Kalulu happened during Italy’s most eagerly anticipated match, whilst Inter were fighting for the Scudetto and the adrenaline was pumping. His celebration after being sent off was wrong, I agree, but Alessandro has apologised. People have condemned him as if he’d killed someone."

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