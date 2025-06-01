Every Champions League final, ranked from worst to best

Including the 2025 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, GOAL rates every decider of Europe's elite competition so far...

The Champions League final. It's the biggest match on the club calendar in football, always featuring historic clubs and so often the best players on the planet at that moment. Sometimes, it lives up to expectation in the most extraordinary fashion. Sometimes, sadly, it just doesn't.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Inter to win their first, and long-awaited, European Cup, racing into an early two-goal lead before eventually putting five past the Italians giants. It wasn't a classic final in the competitive sense but it was certainly an impressive performance from the victors.

Where does it rank among the greatest showpiece events the Champions League has seen, though? GOAL runs through every single one of the competition's finals since its 1992 rebrand...