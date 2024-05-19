Rangers 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Rangers kits for the 2024-25 season.

Rangers' partnership with Castore will continue for the 2024-25 season, with the Liverpool-based sportswear manufacturer having agreed a five-year deal with the Gers that will see them be the club's primary kit supplier until 2025 back at the start of the 2020/21 season.

An official release date for the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys has yet to be announced, although fans can typically expect the kits to be released around the late July/August period, in preparation for the new Scottish Premiership season.

So far, Castore can at best be described as being hit-or-miss during their run as the Ibrox club's kit supplier.

There have already been various leaks for what could well be the 2024-25 shirt range, showing off what is expected from Castore this time around.

So, what will the likes of Todd Cantwell, James Tavernier and Jack Butland be wearing when they feature for Rangers next season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far...